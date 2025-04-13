Sunday Puzzle: C.P.A's

On-air challenge

For tax season, this puzzle is titled "C.P.A.s." Every answer is a familiar two-word phrase or name, in which the first word starts with C- and the second word starts PA-.

Ex. Person's unsavory history --> CHECKERED PAST

Social gathering, often before dinner, at which guests sip drinks Big green part of Manhattan Place with metered spaces where you can pay to leave your automobile In slang, a place to sleep for the night ___ Kids, 1980s doll craze Crinkly, colored strips used for party decorations Tree with fruit that might be seen on a Polynesian island Field where cattle graze Famous luxury hotel and casino on the Las Vegas Strip Something with buttons and switches that allows you to change an instrument's settings

Last week's challenge

Last week's challenge comes from listener Andrew Chaikin, of San Francisco. Think of an 11-letter word thay might describe milk. Change one letter in it to an A, and say the result out loud. You'll get a hyphenated word that might describe beef. What is it?

Challenge answer

Pasteurized --> pasture-raised

Winner

Randy Hurwitz of Fair Oaks Ranch, Tx.

This week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from listener Jessica Popp, of Indiana, Pa. Name a famous European tourist site in nine letters. Rearrange its last four letters to name something that its first five letters can be planted in.

