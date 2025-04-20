Sunday Puzzle: Earth Day categories

On-air challenge

In honor of Earth Day on Tuesday, I've brought a game of Categories based on the word EARTH. For each category I give, name something in it starting with each of the letters E-A-R-T-H. For example, if the category were "Two-Syllable Girls' Names," you might say Ellen, Amy, Rachel, Tina, and Helen. Any answer that works is OK, and you can give the answers in any order. Note: In some cases there may be more than one answer.

U.S. Presidents Three-Letter Parts of the Body European Capitals TV Sitcoms



Last week's challenge

Last week's challenge comes from listener Jessica Popp, of Indiana, Pa. Name a famous European tourist site in nine letters. Rearrange its last four letters to name something that its first five letters can be planted in.

Challenge answer

Acropolis --> A crop can be planted in soil.

Winner

Bob Kozak of Lafayette, Ind.

This week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Philip Goodman, of Binghamton, N.Y. Name an animal in five letters. Add two letters and rearrange the result to name a bird in seven letters. Then add two letters to that and rearrange the result to name another animal in nine letters. What creatures are these?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, April 24th, at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

