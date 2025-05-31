'Wait Wait' for May 31, 2025: Live in Boston with Jim Rice!

This week's show was recorded in Boston with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Jim Rice and panelists Joyelle Nicole Johnson, Adam Felber, and Maz Jobrani. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

An Even Worse Way to Fly; A Beauty Contest You'll Never Win; Party News That Changes Everything

Panel Questions

Intro To Adulthood

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about romantic gestures gone awry, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Baseball hall-of-famer Jim Rice answers our questions about green monsters

Legendary Boston Red Sox left fielder Jim Rice plays our game called, "Watch Out For THESE Green Monsters" Three questions about monsters that are green.

A Pre-Marriage Mystery; A New Way to Do Something Old

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Your Teeth Will Never Be the Same; Having A Blast On Everest; An Appealing Scent of the Summer

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, now that Clemson says double-dipping is okay... what surprising thing will they say is okay to do next?

