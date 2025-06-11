Oklahoma City seeks artists to create sculpture for Route 66’s centennial

Oklahoma City officials are looking for an artist or creative team to create a special sculpture to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the historic Route 66.

The city wants a permanent art installation on or near North Classen Boulevard, an area that was part of the original 1926 U.S. Route 66.

The city invites artists and multi-disciplinary teams to imagine, design, fabricate, coordinate and install a work of art incorporating the following elements:

The lyrics “Oklahoma City looks mighty pretty” graphically spelled out.

Musical notes graphically depicted.

Significant public participation in the work's fabrication and/or installation.

A public event to occur during or immediately after the art is installed.

“The sculpture will be a permanent fixture on Route 66 that will be a destination for travelers for decades,” Office of Arts and Cultural Affairs Program Planner Randy Marks said. “It should communicate the historic spirit of the highway and complement nearby OKC landmarks such as the Milk Bottle, Gold Dome and Tower Theater sign.”

The city plans to award $875,000 for the project. The funding comes from MAPS 4 as part of the city’s ongoing beautification efforts.

The deadline for artists to submit designs is June 25.

The sculpture is expected to be installed by summer 2026.

Oklahoma has the nation's longest driveable stretch of Route 66, with more than 400 miles.

