'Wait Wait' for May 16. 2026: With Not My Job guest Ken Jennings

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Ken Jennings and panelists Tom Bodett, Joyelle Nicole Johnson, and Faith Salie. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

ou Cruise, You Lose; Renovations on the Mall; A New Game Show For Word Nerds

Panel Questions

No Justice For Plumbers

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about an unusual situation on the beach, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Jeopardy's Ken Jennings lives down his demons and answers our three questions about H&R Block

Peter talks to Jeopardy legend and host Ken Jennings. Ken plays our game called, "What is H&R Block?" Three questions about H&R Block, the subject of the Jeopardy question Ken got wrong and it ended his 74 game win streak.

Panel Questions

Open Your Heart and Lock Up Your Assets; Restaurants Get Clingy

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Uranus Overshadowed; Running From Romance; Double Date Danger

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, what will be the next show made out something we do to kill time?



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