'Oklahoma Today' magazine to stop publishing after 70 years

The magazine publishes six issues a year featuring Oklahoma's food, history, culture and travel destinations. Its November/December 2026 issue will be its last, according to an OTRD spokesperson.

The state legislature established Oklahoma Today as the state's official magazine in 1956. But 70 years later, the publication is no longer financially viable.

"The decision was made due to the continued increase of printing and production costs that greatly outweigh the revenue generated by the magazine," OTRD public information officer Bailey Woolsey wrote in a statement.

Lawmakers passed a measure earlier this year tweaking statutory language about Oklahoma Today. House Bill 3880 , which became law without the governor's signature, expands the situations in which OTRD employees can earn additional commission payments from the department. A Senate amendment made publishing at least six issues of the magazine each year optional rather than mandatory.

Woolsey said the magazine's staff will all remain employed with the department. The Oklahoma Today podcast will rebrand as the TravelOK podcast in 2027.

The department stopped sharing its television program, Discover Oklahoma , with local broadcasters in late 2024. The show has moved entirely to YouTube.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.