'Wait Wait' for August 29, 2026: With Not My Job guest Carisa Hendrix

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Alzo Slade, Not My Job guest Carisa Hendrix and panelists Peter Grosz, Joyelle Nicole Johnson, and Tig Notaro. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Alzo This Time

Blame Canada, Again; America's Funniest Amazon Deliveries; Our Salad Days Are Over

Panel Questions

Roller Coaster Complaints

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about a person in power with a special friend in the news, only one of which is true

Not My Job: Carisa Hendrix, the magician and fire-eater behind Lucy Darling, answers our questions about Flamin' Hot Cheetos

Peter talks to magician and fire-eater Carisa Hendrix. Carisa plays our game called, "Try eating THIS fire!" Three questions Flaming Hot Cheetos and other spicy foods.

Panel Questions

Welcome to Sorth Cuanto; The Opposite of A Blind Date

Limericks

Alzo Slade reads three news-related limericks: A Toilet Paper Downgrade; Don't Tread On Holiday Inn; Sorry—That's Not A Workout

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after drones, what will be the next delivery trend?



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