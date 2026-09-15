One man's mission to give every kid a Halloween costume

One Halloween, Christophe Waggoner noticed some of the kids trick-or-treating in his neighborhood were not wearing Halloween costumes. He decided to do something about it. Now, he goes to local thrift stores, buys costumes and gives them away for free.

It started as a small operation out of his garage, but has since expanded to an entire school, where he expects to give away 2,000 costumes this year.

Host Robin Young speaks to Waggoner. This year’s giveaway is on Saturday, Sept. 26.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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