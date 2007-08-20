© 2022 KGOU
Business and Economy

America's History of Dubious Credit

Published August 20, 2007 at 9:00 AM CDT

Stephen Mihm, author of A Nation of Counterfeiters, argues that Wall Street's problems — stemming from debt and money that was handed out too freely — are not new problems in the United States. Historically, he says, the economy was built on shady promises, shell games and trickery.

Stephen Mihm, author, A Nation of Counterfeiters: Capitalists, Con Men, and the Making of the United States; assistant professor of history at the University of Georgia

Business and Economy
