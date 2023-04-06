Oklahoma State Parks announces new restaurant vendor

A new vendor has been chosen to run the restaurants at six of Oklahoma’s state parks.

The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department has chosen Oklahoma-based company La Ratatouille as the new restaurant operator for Oklahoma State Parks.

La Ratatouille owns and operates Falcone’s Pizzeria, Jonny Cakes Bakery, multiple food trucks and a catering business that has served the OKC Thunder and the Zoo Amphitheater.

This follows last year’s termination of the contract between the state and the former restaurant operator, Swadley’s Bar-B-Q, over suspected fraudulent activity that is under investigation.

Shelley Zumwalt, the executive director of the tourism department, says integrity and transparency are the department’s main priorities in reopening the state park’s restaurants.

"The state is not subsidizing the restaurant group," Zumwalt said a the press conference. "The state, as part of the contract, will be receiving 13% of gross receipts each month."

Six restaurants in existing facilities at six different state parks will be open by Memorial Day weekend.

KGOU is a community-supported news organization and relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online, or by contacting our Membership department.