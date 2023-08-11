Oklahoma City tourism generated more than $4 billion in 2022, according to report

A recent report finds Oklahoma City saw 23.2 million visitors in 2022, generating an estimated economic impact of $4.3 billion.

This number was determined by tracing the flow of visitor-related expenditures and what effect they had on employment, wages and taxes.

In a press release, Visit Oklahoma City President Zac Craig wrote the billions generated are exciting for the travel sector and residents can expect tourism’s impact to continue. Craig also wrote the data is another indicator the visitor economy has surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

Last year, visitors spent $2.6 billion directly on food and beverage, retail, recreation and entertainment, lodging and transportation. This sustained more than 33,000 jobs and generated $343 million in state and local tax revenues in 2022.

Craig cited MAPS as a driving factor in tourism.

“Oklahoma City has invested in itself with entertainment venues and districts through the MAPS program for decades, and this investment is paying dividends,” Craig wrote.

