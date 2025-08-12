© 2025 KGOU
Oklahoma City Council approves $8 million for Scheels development

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published August 12, 2025 at 2:08 PM CDT
Justin Prine
/
Unsplash

The Oklahoma City council approved an eight million dollar economic development agreement with national sports retailer Scheels on Tuesday.

The council voted 8-1 to approve a maximum of $8 million over ten years to support the development of a Scheels sporting goods store in Oklahoma City. The agreement falls under the Retail Incentive Policy adopted in 2008, which seeks to increase the city’s sales tax base.

Scheels Director of Operations Trevor Klein gave a presentation to the council on the potential economic impact of opening a location in Oklahoma City.

“Besides all the sales tax that will be created, from a jobs perspective — 200 plus full-time jobs that today average over fifty five thousand [dollars]. I'm sure that will be higher in 2028,” he said.

The approval follows the opening of a Scheels location in Tulsa last year. Klein describes the store as being more than a big box retailer — locations also include entertainment attractions like aquariums and Ferris wheels, arcade games, and restaurants.

Business and Economy Oklahoma City City Councilsales tax
Hannah France
Hannah France joined KGOU as a reporter in 2021, shortly after earning a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. In 2023, Hannah was the first place recipient of the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists' Radio Outstanding Reporter Portfolio award. Hannah reports on a variety of topics including criminal justice, housing, and labor rights and is dedicated to educating and empowering Oklahomans through community storytelling.
