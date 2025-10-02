VIDEO: Trump's tariffs, changing markets and what an uncertain economy means for you

When President Trump came into office, he promised to fuel an economic boom with a magic bullet: tariffs. They're taxes added to a wide range of imports. And money is coming in, more than $30 billion a month so far.

Eight months into Trump's second term, it's unclear what the larger impact of these tariffs will have on the economy. Despite that, the president keeps promising to roll out new ones. NPR's chief economics correspondent Scott Horsley explains.

