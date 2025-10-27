SNAP recipients say they're left with tough choices as shutdown threatens food aid

As the government shutdown continues, the Trump Administration says it will soon pause payments to people on SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program that helps more than 40 million people pay for groceries.

Experts say there is a contingency fund to keep SNAP going during emergencies, but the White House says it won’t release the money because the shutdown isn’t an emergency. Democrats are holding out to get an extension of subsidies that help Americans pay their premiums for insurance plans purchased through the Affordable Care Act.

Americans who receive SNAP say they’re preparing to make hard choices if they lose benefits starting on Nov. 1.

“We have to figure out where we’re pulling money from to cover the $200 that we do get a month because there’s just no extra funding,” said Sara Stone, a 34-year-old Pennsylvania mother of three who relies on $200 a month in SNAP aid. “So, we’re going through what bill is not getting paid for November so we can put food on the table.”

6 questions with Sara Stone

One in eight Americans is on snap. The average payout is $187 a month. What do you think you’re going to do?

“I mean, for us, we already looked into where the local food banks are, which we already utilized. We explained to the kids like, ‘Hey, we’re going to have to lock the snack cabinet. You know, you’re going to have a basket of snacks that you’re allowed for the day. And when you’re out of snacks, unfortunately, that’s it.’

“We’re probably going to end up stocking up on a lot of canned soups and ramen noodles because it’s cheaper than, you know, being able to buy meat and give them a good, cooked meal every night.”

You work at home as your son’s part time home health aide. He has severe autism. You are going to start a nursing program in January. How does that factor into all of this?

“I mean, having a special needs child, they’re not going to eat the stuff that the food pantries give. So the canned vegetables, you know, the whole wheat bread or even, the pasta that they give, they’re not going to eat any of that.

“So, for him, we have to make sure we have eggs on him because he won’t eat cereal, he won’t eat bread. So, it’s not like I can make him a peanut butter and jelly. He’s not going to eat any of that.”

Scheduled changes to SNAP are also set to take effect next month, including a new work requirement. What do you say to people who think we have to cut back on these government programs?

“I’m definitely glad that they put in the work requirements now because, you know, I do know people that they don’t work and they don’t bother to look for work.

“And I’m glad that they did implement that because, you know, there are people that do abuse the system, but then there’s people like my family that are doing everything you can and your wages simply aren’t enough.”

Do you feel like a political football here?

“I do. I did not vote for Trump. I’m a Democrat, but I don’t agree with what’s going on. I 100% believe they need to open it up. You need to pay the military and all those people that aren’t getting paid right now. How would they feel if they were in the situation? They’re still getting a paycheck and we’re on day 27 of a shutdown that never should have happened.

“I know my partner pays for insurance and stuff for his job and they were already told there’s going to be a 10% increase. So what else are you holding out on? If everything’s going to increase anyway, what is the point of not settling on something?”

Are you saying that to both parties?

“Yes.

“And I just want to add to you, too, I know all the families are thinking about Christmas, too. We are as well, and unfortunately, where I’m at, we don’t qualify for the Salvation Army because they don’t deal with my zip code. So that’s another thing that is putting stress on our family, too, because now not only do we have to worry about food, how are you providing for those children for Christmas?”

I can’t imagine you’re buying a lot of candy for Halloween.

“No, we didn’t buy anything for Halloween to hand out. You know, we’re just going trick or treating because we can’t afford to hand out candy this year.”

This interview was edited for clarity.

Lynn Menegon produced and edited this interview for broadcast with Catherine Welch. Michael Scotto adapted it for the web.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

