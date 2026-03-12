© 2026 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Will homeowners get a break on insurance in 2026?

WBUR
Published March 12, 2026 at 1:48 PM CDT

American homeowners have faced years of rising insurance costs, due in part to threats from climate change. But 2025 was a relatively quiet year for extreme weather disasters. Wildfires and flooding devastated parts of California, Texas and Alaska, but no hurricanes made landfall.

So, will homeowners get a break on their insurance bills? The answer is maybe — and only in some places.

NPR’s Michael Copley reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Business and Economy
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.