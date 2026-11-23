Families gathered at the Alan J. Couch Center in Norman to finalize and celebrate adoptions on National Adoption Day.

7-year-old Persephone was adopted by her former home health nurse, Jodi Joy, after being placed in a non-relative kinship foster placement with her last year. Joy said one of the reasons she decided to adopt Persephone was her understanding of her health issues.

“I [adopted her] so she wouldn’t have to be moved multiple times. It’s so hard for her. I’ve seen when different nurses would come in and how it was hard for her. And she had previously been at my house a couple times after I stopped working for home health, and it seemed to be real easy for her when she came,” she said.

Persephone’s new siblings, Aaron and Jessica, are both in their 30s. They said they’re excited about having a new addition to the family.

“I’ve wanted a little sister since I was seven. And then by middle school, I [thought] being the youngest is fine. But when mom [said she was] thinking about adopting Persephone, I got that old excitement back,” Jessica said.

Aaron said he thinks Persephone is happier and more sociable in the presence of their mother.

“I’ve seen the difference in my mom, too. They can definitely lean on and support each other and teach each other things as well,” he said.

Director of Internal Operations for Child Welfare at the Oklahoma Department of Human Services, Constanzia Nizza says there are currently 1,200 children in foster care who are eligible for adoption.

“Right now we have 400 of that 1,200 who don’t have an identified family. So there’s certainly a need for those folks to step up if they’re interested in providing a forever family,” she said.

Nizza says all children who are eventually adopted out of Oklahoma DHS— about 30 percent — are in foster care first, and that the agency prioritizes reunification with their families before turning to adoption.

Hannah France / KGOU Zack Sewell (center) and his parents, Thomas Longnecker (left) and Torrey Longnecker (right), celebrate his adoption on National Adoption Day at the Alan J. Couch Center in Norman.

However, not everyone who was adopted on Friday was a child from DHS. Thomas Longnecker formally adopted his 34-year-old stepson, Zack Sewell, after having raised him from the time he was two years old.

The idea of formal adoption had been considered in the past, but it wasn’t until Longnecker lost the man who raised him a couple years ago that the family decided to make it official.

“I was raised by my stepdad. And I never thought of myself as anything but his son. And so I just never considered this necessary, until he died. My stepdad died and I wasn’t adopted. After thinking about it a little bit, [I realized] it is important,” Longnecker said.

Extended family and friends coordinated to surprise Sewell at the adoption. Though he wasn’t expecting the adoption to change anything, he said he felt unexpectedly happy on Friday.

“It’s been so normal my entire life. I was never treated differently or anything. But being here, having it official, especially on a crazy day like National Adoption Day, it feels so special. It feels so right, Sewell said.