A vibrant night of creativity, connection, and celebration awaits at the 12x12 Art Fundraiser! Featuring work by 175 Oklahoma artists, 12x12 is a one-of-a kind opportunity to meet artists.

[11:21 AM]The highlight of the event is a collection of unique works by local artists, created within the dimensions of 12"x12". Attendees can bid on these pieces through an online auction. Proceeds from ticket sales and artwork purchases raise vital funds for OVAC's programs and services, ensuring Oklahoma's visual artists thrive and positively impact their communities.

VIP Party: 6PM-7PM | Main Event 7PM-10PM

Ticket Information: $60 for the main event and $100 for the VIP Experience.

Come enjoy live performances and delicious local bites, connect with fellow art lovers, and celebrate the incredible talent that makes Oklahoma's arts community so special.