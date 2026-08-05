4th Friday Film: Bill Cunningham New York

"We all get dressed for Bill," says Vogue editor Anna Wintour. The Bill in question is 80-year-old New York Times photographer Bill Cunningham. For decades, this Schwinn-riding cultural anthropologist obsessively and inventively chronicled fashion trends and high society charity events for the Times Style section in his columns "On the Street" and "Evening Hours."

Documenting uptown fixtures like Wintour, Tom Wolfe, Brooke Astor, and David Rockefeller alongside downtown eccentrics and everyone in between, Cunningham's enormous body of work is more reliable than any catwalk as an expression of time, place, and individual flair. Bill Cunningham New York is a delicate, funny, and often poignant portrait of a dedicated artist whose only wealth is his own humanity and unassuming grace.

Directed by Richard Press, the film was nominated for Best Documentary at the 2012 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

The screening is free and open to the public. A discussion will follow.

About 4th Friday Films

4th Friday Films is a film screening series in partnership with Pioneer Library System and Uncanny Art House to bring educational screenings and films to downtown Norman, Oklahoma. The films we screen are based on the current exhibition and are free and open to the public with a discussion following each showing.

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