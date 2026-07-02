4th Friday Films: No Restraint, Creating a Narrative Sculpture

ABOUT THE EVENT

Uncanny Art House and Pioneer Library System present the next installment of 4th Friday Films with a free screening of Matthew Barney: No Restraint (2006), directed by Alison Chernick. The documentary follows visual artist Matthew Barney and his collaborator Bjork as they travel to Japan to create Drawing Restraint 9. A cinematic narrative sculpture built around a factory whaling vessel, 45,000 pounds of petroleum jelly, and traditional Japanese rituals. The film tells a fantastical love story in which two characters transform from land mammals into whales, and chronicles Barney's process as he filmed off the coast of Nagasaki.

Barney is best known for The Cremaster Cycle. Matthew Barney: No Restraint premiered at the Berlin Film Festival and received its theatrical release in December 2006.

The screening is free and open to the public. A discussion will follow the film.

ABOUT UNCANNY ART HOUSE

Uncanny Art House is a multidisciplinary art space located at 106 E Main St in downtown Norman, Oklahoma. The gallery presents contemporary exhibitions, artist programming, and community events throughout the year. Visit uncannyarthouse.com or follow @uncannyarthouse on Instagram and Facebook for updates.