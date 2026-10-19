A Charlie Brown Christmas Meet & Greet
A Charlie Brown Christmas Meet & Greet
Make your holiday experience extra special with the Charlie Brown Christmas Meet & Greet Package! After the performance, meet members of the Peanuts gang and enjoy a personal photo opportunity. Your package also includes a commemorative laminate and lanyard, an on-site VIP host, and access to this limited-availability experience.
**Please note: This package does NOT include a ticket to the performance. A separate performance ticket is required for entry. **
OCCC Visual and Performing Arts Center
$50.00
09:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
OCCC Visual and Performing Arts Center Theater
4056827579
BoxOffice@occc.edu
OCCC Visual and Performing Arts Center
7777 S May AveOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73159
405-682-7579
boxoffice@occc.edu