A Day with the Birds Exhibit

Guests will explore the fascinating world of birds through A Day With the Birds: Community Science & the Audubon Christmas Bird Count. From the origins of the Christmas Bird Count in 1900 to its role as one of North America’s most important wildlife monitoring programs today, the exhibition highlights more than 125 years of bird conservation and community science. Featuring Oklahoma’s native birds, ornithological specimens from the Sam Noble Museum’s collections, interactive experiences, and historic photographs, the exhibition showcases how generations of everyday people have contributed to scientific research and conservation efforts. Visitors will discover how a simple annual tradition grew into a global movement and how community scientists continue to shape our understanding of bird populations, migration patterns, and environmental change.