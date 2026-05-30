Join us on June 30 from 7:30–9:30 p.m. for an evening of outdoor discovery as we explore the amazing bats that call Oklahoma home. We’ll begin at the Sam Noble Museum with a fun, family‑friendly introduction to local bat species—what they eat, where they live, and why they’re important to our ecosystems.

Afterward, we’ll caravan in personal vehicles to a nearby Norman park, where museum educators will teach you how to spot bats in flight. A Night With Bats is an unforgettable nighttime adventure perfect for curious kids and adults alike.

