WHAT:

Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) will host A Story Lab for Filmmakers, a free, hands-on, three-day workshop featuring Hollywood industry professionals open to students and aspiring filmmakers. The workshop includes interactive sessions, storytelling labs, and career insights.

The event will conclude with From Sitcoms to Rock-Docs, a moderated conversation with:

Mike Caron – Director/Executive Producer (The Fairly OddParents on Paramount+; Nickelodeon’s Danger Force)

Amy Scott – Lawton native and documentary filmmaker (Director of the new Counting Crows documentary, Have You Seen Me Lately, now on Netflix)

Matt Payne – Oklahoma native and co-founder/CEO of Prairie Surf Media; TV writer/producer (Vegas, Memphis Beat, 24)

WHEN:

A Story Lab for Filmmakers

May 19, 20 & 21, 8 – 5 p.m.

From Sitcoms to Rock-Docs

May 21, 6 – 8 p.m. (open to public)

WHERE:

Oklahoma City Community College – Visual and Performing Arts Center

7777 S. May Ave. in Oklahoma City

WHY:

The workshop connects students and the community with working filmmakers as Oklahoma’s film industry continues to expand.

OCCC's Gray Frederickson Digital Cinema Department—named one of MovieMaker magazine’s “25 Best Film Schools in the U.S. and Canada”—offers hands-on training in film production with industry partnerships and career-focused degrees and certificates.

For more information about OCCC’s Gray Frederickson Digital Cinema Department and the Digital Cinema Production program, visit occc.edu/dcp.