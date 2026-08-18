AI for Nonprofits: Practical Ways to Increase Impact and Save Time

How can AI help your nonprofit do more with less?

Join First Liberty Bank and guest speaker Josh Cochran, CEO of Diverse CTI, for an engaging lunch-and-learn designed specifically for nonprofit leaders.

Artificial intelligence is changing the way organizations communicate, fundraise, and operate. But beyond the headlines, what practical tools and strategies can nonprofits use today?

During this free event, Josh will share real-world examples, emerging trends, and actionable ideas that can help your organization save time, increase efficiency, and focus more energy on the mission that matters most.

Enjoy lunch, connect with other nonprofit professionals, and gain insights you can bring back to your team.

September 17 | 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM

Charleston's Restaurant - Bricktown

Space is limited. Register by September 14.