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ALTERITY – Sci Fi Alien Thriller at Rodeo Cinema (OKC)

ALTERITY – Sci Fi Alien Thriller at Rodeo Cinema (OKC)

ALTERITY – Sci Fi Alien Thriller at Rodeo Cinema (OKC)

Thursday August 6 @ 7pm & August 8 @ 1pm & 4pm

ALTERITY comes to Rodeo Cinema for a special two night screening. This Oklahoma City event brings a fresh, character driven sci fi mystery to the big screen - set inside an abandoned mall and rooted in the provocative Alien Intervention theory popularized by Ancient Aliens. The story follows a ghost hunt that spirals into a government secret, identity fracture, and a high stakes race toward revelation.

Cast includes:
• Mina Sundwall (Lost in Space, Legends of Tomorrow)
• Jeremy Sumpter (Peter Pan, Into the Storm, Friday Night Lights)
• Brittney Rae Carrera (Chad Powers, FOUND, Queens)
• Jennifer Taylor (Two and a Half Men, Charmed, Ghost Whisperer)

A great pick for fans of sci fi, mysteries, and alien themed stories - or anyone looking for a unique night out at Rodeo Cinema.

Rodeo Cinema
$10.00
07:00 PM - 08:45 PM on Thu, 6 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

SkipStone Pictures
5103675990
rdbpublicity@aol.com
https://skipstonepictures.com/alterity
Rodeo Cinema
2221 Exchange Ave.
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73108
405-235-FILM
info@rodeocinema.org
https://rodeocinema.org/