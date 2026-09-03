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Ancient Technology at Sam Noble Museum of Natural History

Ancient Technology at Sam Noble Museum of Natural History

Learn how evolving technologies transformed the everyday lives of people throughout Oklahoma’s past. Then, roll up your sleeves and try out some of those very same groundbreaking tools and techniques for yourself, discovering firsthand how ancient innovation shaped the world we know today.

Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History
4053257977
visitor.samnoblemuseum@ou.edu
https://samnoblemuseum.ou.edu/
Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History
2401 Chautauqua Ave
Norman, Oklahoma 73072
4053257977
visitor.samnoblemuseum@ou.edu
https://samnoblemuseum.ou.edu/