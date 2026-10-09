Join us for Healthy Living Norman’s second annual AWEsome 6x6 Community Art Exhibit & Silent Auction

showcasing more than 270 original 6x6 canvases created by local artists, older adults, and friends of the community. Our opening night reception will celebrate the creative expression and lifelong learning of older adults and community art with light refreshments and an exciting silent auction. Admission is free and open to the public. All proceeds benefit Healthy Living Norman's Art Program for older adults.

The exhibit runs through Dec. 3.