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AWEsome 6x6 Community Art Exhibit & Silent Auction

AWEsome 6x6 Community Art Exhibit & Silent Auction

Join us for Healthy Living Norman’s second annual AWEsome 6x6 Community Art Exhibit & Silent Auction
showcasing more than 270 original 6x6 canvases created by local artists, older adults, and friends of the community. Our opening night reception will celebrate the creative expression and lifelong learning of older adults and community art with light refreshments and an exciting silent auction. Admission is free and open to the public. All proceeds benefit Healthy Living Norman's Art Program for older adults.

The exhibit runs through Dec. 3.

Adult Wellness and Education Center
06:47 PM - 06:47 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Healthy Living Norman
4054703285
ginger@healthylivingnorman.com
www.healthylivingnorman.com

Artist Group Info

Healthy Living Norman
katherine@healthylivingnorman.com
https://www.healthylivingnorman.com
Adult Wellness and Education Center
602 N Findlay Ave
Norman, Oklahoma 73071
4054703285
ginger@healthylivingnorman.com
www.healthylivingnorman.com