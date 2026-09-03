Awesome Archaeology: Ancient Tools
Awesome Archaeology: Ancient Tools
Step into the shoes of an archaeologist, discovering how scientists study the past to reveal the mysteries of Oklahoma’s history. Through hands-on exploration, we’ll learn about the tools and other technologies that played a crucial role in ancient life.
Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History
4053257977
visitor.samnoblemuseum@ou.edu
Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History
2401 Chautauqua AveNorman, Oklahoma 73072
4053257977
visitor.samnoblemuseum@ou.edu