Join Oklahoma City Ballet for the 7th Annual Ballet Under the Stars, a magical evening of dance and music at Scissortail Park. This free, family-friendly event serves as a vibrant kickoff to the 2026/27 season, making world-class ballet accessible to the entire community in an open-air setting.

Location: Love’s Travel Stops Stage & Great Lawn at Scissortail Park (300 SW 7th St, Oklahoma City).

What to Bring: Guests are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, and picnics. On-site food trucks and concessions will also be available.