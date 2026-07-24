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BancFirst Art Exhibit Opening Reception- Joy Richardson

BancFirst Art Exhibit Opening Reception- Joy Richardson

The BancFirst Tower Gallery hosts an opening reception for a new exhibition by Oklahoma City artist Joy Richardson. Richardson is a self-described "colorist" and University of Oklahoma graduate. She creates abstract acrylic paintings that rely on color and balance rather than recognizable subjects. Her vibrant works are designed to evoke a range of emotions, from peaceful to celebratory. Visitors can view the exhibition and meet the artist during the reception.

BancFirst Tower
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 4 Aug 2026
BancFirst Tower
100 N Broadway Ave
Oklahoma City, OK, Oklahoma 73131