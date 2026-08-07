Bellhead, Mechanical Flesh, Blood Bells and more at Resonant Head

Chicago post‑punk/industrial duo Bellhead brings their high‑voltage live show and national momentum to Resonant Head in Oklahoma City on September 5, continuing their If I Can’t Break Your Heart 2026 Tour. The bill features a stacked lineup of dark electronics, post‑punk, deathrock, and experimental Oklahoma talent: Mechanical Flesh, Blood Bells, Othering, and Later Laine.

Bellhead has toured relentlessly across the U.S., supporting acts like Stabbing Westward, Clan of Xymox, Christian Death, and Powerman5000, while earning national press, festival attention, and a reputation for commanding, bass‑driven performances.

https://Bellheadband.com

Doors: 7pm Show: 8pm Tickets: $20 advancehttps://www.facebook.com/events/1567317571620555/

Mechanical Flesh is an experimental electronic/industrial act from Oklahoma City, known for dark, grinding, pulsing soundscapes and a menacing, swaggering energy. Their work spans harsh electronics, EBM‑leaning rhythms, and atmospheric noise textures.

https://mechanicalflesh.bandcamp.com

Blood Bells is a goth‑leaning post‑punk/deathrock band from Denton, Texas, blending dark melodic textures with classic deathrock atmosphere. Their releases include A Time for Roses and Now the Dawn, and they’ve built a reputation across the Texas dark‑alternative scene.

https://bloodbells.bandcamp.com

Othering is a Dallas‑based darkwave/post‑punk duo formed in 2021, blending shoegaze haze with post‑punk punch and a brooding, shadowy aesthetic. Their debut EP Cheap Nights and 2025 album Uptakes showcase moody, immersive performances that have quickly earned them attention in the Texas alternative scene.

https://othering.bandcamp.com

Later Laine is one of Oklahoma’s most stylistically unpredictable artists, with releases ranging from ambient to country to techno. Known for their off‑beat humor, genre‑shifting albums, and presence at regional festivals like Norman Music Festival, they’ve been described as “the most consistently inconsistent musician in Oklahoma.”

https://laterlaine.bandcamp.com