Carpenter Square Theatre announces “Best In Ten”

Best In Ten is an annual fundraiser that features original ten-minute plays by local writers and a silent auction. Catered by Bo Taylor, the event will take place on Saturday, June 20th at 6:10 PM at 1009 W Reno Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73106. The festival started in 2004 to showcase Oklahoma playwrights with their short ten-minute plays presented in staged readings, as well as individuals who have made significant contributions. Selected from a statewide competition, the playwrights include:

“Dead to Rights” by Michelle Swink Gibbons

“The Night Asimov Daniels Spoke in Tongues” by C.W. Bardsher

“My Last Hitchhiker” by Rick Allen Lippert

“Real Magic in the Magic Kingdom?” by Daniel J. Gamino

Honorable Mention: “Peace Pilgrim Goes to Jail” by Angela Curtis

This year, the individuals honored are Bruce and Jo Ewing as Patrons of the Year, and Phil Carlton and Don Lusk as Volunteers of the Year. A silent auction will feature art, gift baskets, dining packages, and more.

Tickets for Best In Ten are $60 per person and are available online at carpentersquare.com. Proceeds from the event will directly support Carpenter Square Theatre’s ongoing efforts to bring high-quality, thought-provoking theatre to Oklahoma City Audiences.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit carpentersquare.com or contact the

Box Office at 405-232-6500.