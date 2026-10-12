Bestie Bash

Join us for a fun-filled, FREE community event at Camp Trivera! 🌟Explore the exciting world of Girl Scouts and check out the possibilities that await!

🎉 Activities include: Inflatables • Food Trucks • Face Painting • Jewelry Making • Music and more!

Who:

All K-12th grade girls! (must be accompanied by a parent or guardian)

📅 When:

Sept. 7, 1:30 - 3:30 p.m.

📍Where:

Camp Trivera, 2508 NE 50th St., Oklahoma City, OK 73111

🎟️ All new members receive a FREE GIFT!