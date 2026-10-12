Bestie Bash
Bestie Bash
Join us for a fun-filled, FREE community event at Camp Trivera! 🌟Explore the exciting world of Girl Scouts and check out the possibilities that await!
🎉 Activities include: Inflatables • Food Trucks • Face Painting • Jewelry Making • Music and more!
Who:
All K-12th grade girls! (must be accompanied by a parent or guardian)
📅 When:
Sept. 7, 1:30 - 3:30 p.m.
📍Where:
Camp Trivera, 2508 NE 50th St., Oklahoma City, OK 73111
🎟️ All new members receive a FREE GIFT!
Camp Trivera
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma
405-528-GIRL
info@gswestok.org
Camp Trivera
2508 N.E. 50thOklahoma City , Oklahoma 73111