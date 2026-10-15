Bird Feeding and Disease: How we shape bird health--and how birds shape ours
Bird Feeding and Disease: How we shape bird health--and how birds shape ours
The University of Oklahoma School of Biological Sciences is hosting Dr. Dana Hawley from Virginia Tech at the Sam Noble Museum. Dr. Hawley will be sharing her work and insights into the pathogens that plague the birds that often visit feeders in urban environments. This educational event will provide the opportunity to learn more about how bird and human health are linked and about how Dr. Hawley's team carries out this important research. Please RSVP for the event here: https://forms.gle/9rWmw3Lwf7tVB5QTA
Sam Noble Museum of Natural History
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Sam Noble Museum of Natural History
2401 Chautauqua AvenueNorman, Oklahoma 73072
405-325-7977