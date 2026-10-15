Bird Feeding and Disease: How we shape bird health--and how birds shape ours

The University of Oklahoma School of Biological Sciences is hosting Dr. Dana Hawley from Virginia Tech at the Sam Noble Museum. Dr. Hawley will be sharing her work and insights into the pathogens that plague the birds that often visit feeders in urban environments. This educational event will provide the opportunity to learn more about how bird and human health are linked and about how Dr. Hawley's team carries out this important research. Please RSVP for the event here: https://forms.gle/9rWmw3Lwf7tVB5QTA