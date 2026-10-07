Bird Watching
Bird Watching
Join us on a guided bird-watching walk at a local Norman park. Get an up-close look at native bird specimens before embarking on a nature walk to learn about birds and how to identify them by sight and sound. Binoculars will be provided for use during the program. This program will involve walking outdoors, so please prepare accordingly. Participants will provide their own transportation to the park. Participants 17 and younger must be accompanied by a registered adult.
Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History
07:30 AM - 10:00 AM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History
4053257977
visitor.samnoblemuseum@ou.edu
Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History
2401 Chautauqua AveNorman, Oklahoma 73072
4053257977
visitor.samnoblemuseum@ou.edu