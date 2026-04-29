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Bizarre Headgear

Bizarre Headgear

The exhibit Bizarre Headgear presents evolution to the extreme. 12 foot antlers and billboard sized heads are just some of the dramatic examples of bizarre headgear on display. See the amazing ways evolution has equipped the prehistoric animal world for combat and courtship. From the evolution of giant horned dinosaurs to their outrageous mammalian counterparts, this exhibit traces evolution of bizarre head structures throughout time.

Sam Noble Museum of Natural History
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Aug 23, 2026.
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Event Supported By

Sam Noble Museum
(405) 325-7977
https://samnoblemuseum.ou.edu/
Sam Noble Museum of Natural History
2401 Chautauqua Avenue
Norman, Oklahoma 73072
405-325-7977
https://samnoblemuseum.ou.edu/