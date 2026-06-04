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Bone Detectives: Skull Secrets Revealed!

Bone Detectives: Skull Secrets Revealed!

Become a bone detective! In this hands-on class, students will examine real and replica skulls to uncover the secrets they hold. By identifying skull features like fenestrae (skull openings) and analyzing tooth shape and structure, students will learn how scientists classify skulls into groups and figure out what kinds of food different animals eat.

Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
405-424-1437
https://www.metrolibrary.org/events/month/2024/11
Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
2000 NE 23rd St
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73111
405-424-1437
https://www.metrolibrary.org/