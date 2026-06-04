Boneheads: A Peek Inside the Past
Boneheads: A Peek Inside the Past
Are those teeth built for crunching plants, slicing meat, or a bit of both? What do the extra openings on the skull mean? Through guided observation, and group discussion, students will build their skills in biology and critical thinking while getting up close with some amazing real and replica skulls.
Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Mon, 22 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
405-424-1437
Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
2000 NE 23rd StOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73111
405-424-1437