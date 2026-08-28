Bricktown Comedy Club presents: Christian Jonson

Get tickets to see rising comedy star Christian Johnson at the Brick Town Comedy Club in Oklahoma City this September. After starting his comedy career traveling from city to city, Johnson began to gain notoriety on social media, quickly surpassing a large following. Named a finalist in the Kenan Thompson Ultimate Comedy Experience showcase, Johnson brings a clean show full of fun energy to each performance. Come see the show for yourself when Christian Johnson takes the stage in Oklahoma City for one night this September.