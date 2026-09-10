Bricktown Comedy Club presents: David Nihill

Experience a night of authentic Irish comedy when comedian David Nihill takes the stage at the Bricktown Comedy Club. After leaving Dublin at 22 years old, Nihill traveled the world, living in several countries and experiencing a wide range of cultures before beginning his comedy career with a bang by winning the prestigious San Francisco Comedy Competition. Nihill draws on his experiences traveling to fill his shows with cultural observations and stories about his time as a mildly-confused immigrant, creating a globe-trotting stand-up set unlike any other. Experience this world-renowned comedian for yourself when he stops in Oklahoma City.