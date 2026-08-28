Bricktown Comedy Club presents: Heather Shaw
Bricktown Comedy Club presents: Heather Shaw
Make your way to the Bricktown Comedy Club to laugh along with Heather Shaw. The seasoned comic has gained a large social media following for her humor and resemblance to Jim Carrey. She's made appearances on "The Today Show," "The Tamron Show" and has worked with comics such as Mark Normand, Eric Andre and Fortune Feimster. Her weekly podcast "Heather is Kidding" makes light of current events, pop culture and politics. Don't miss your chance to see her live in Oklahoma City this September.
Bricktown Comedy Club
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
Bricktown Comedy Club
409 Kings Of Leon LaneOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73104
253-324-0075
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