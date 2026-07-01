Bricktown Comedy Club presents: Tiffany Haddish

Catch a live performance from one of the world's most famous comedians when Tiffany Haddish takes the stage at the Bricktown Comedy Club. After several years working as a comedian, Haddish caught her big break in the 2017 comedy "Girls Trip." From there, she skyrocketed to stardom, performing several successful stand-up specials and appearing in hit shows like "The Afterparty" and movies like "Haunted Mansion." Now, the Emmy and Grammy-nominated performer is bringing her latest act to Oklahoma City's Bricktown Comedy Club this summer.