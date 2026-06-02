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Brunch with The Beatles

Brunch with The Beatles

Get ready to vibe with classic Beatles tunes while enjoying an elevated brunch experience. Tickets are $40 a person and include buffet and drinks.

Sheraton Oklahoma City Downtown Hotel
$40
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 28 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Sheraton Oklahoma City Downtown Hotel
4058156014
gkraeer@sheratonokc.com
https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/okcsi-sheraton-oklahoma-city-downtown-hotel/overview/

Artist Group Info

gkraeer@me.com
Sheraton Oklahoma City Downtown Hotel
1 North Broadway Avenue
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73102
402-474-3363
ahsgr@ahsgr.org
https://ahsgr.org/convention-2024/