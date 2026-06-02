Brunch with The Beatles
Brunch with The Beatles
Get ready to vibe with classic Beatles tunes while enjoying an elevated brunch experience. Tickets are $40 a person and include buffet and drinks.
Sheraton Oklahoma City Downtown Hotel
$40
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 28 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Sheraton Oklahoma City Downtown Hotel
4058156014
gkraeer@sheratonokc.com
Artist Group Info
gkraeer@me.com
Sheraton Oklahoma City Downtown Hotel
1 North Broadway AvenueOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73102
402-474-3363
ahsgr@ahsgr.org