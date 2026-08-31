Build a Better Business: Learn to Speak Boldly: Breaking Up with Self-Doubt
Build a Better Business: Learn to Speak Boldly: Breaking Up with Self-Doubt
Pursue your entrepreneurial goals and discover the strategies needed to form and manage your own business. Join us as Shana Lewis, Business Strategist, owner of Tailored Plans focuses on navigating imposter syndrome, gaining clarity, and building an authentic business and career. Leave with ways to help you lead with confidence and authenticity.
Building a better business doesn’t have to be overwhelming.
Program in partnership with REI Oklahoma and the Moore Norman Technology Center.
Southwest Oklahoma City Public Library
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
Southwest Oklahoma City Public Library
2201 SW 134th StreetOKC, Oklahoma 73170
405-979-2200