This new exhibition explores flag songs from five tribal nations in Oklahoma today, honoring the Comanche, Cheyenne and Arapaho, Choctaw, Ponca, and Wichita and Affiliated Tribes equivalent to the Star-Spangled Banner. The songs are connected to the honoring of Native veterans—past, present and future—and provide an opportunity to learn how music, language, community and service intersect.

"By the Dawn’s Early Light: Oklahoma Tribal Flag Songs" is made possible with support from Getty through its Museum Interpretation initiative.