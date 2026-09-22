By the Dawn's Early Light: Oklahoma Tribal Flag Songs
By the Dawn's Early Light: Oklahoma Tribal Flag Songs
This new exhibition explores flag songs from five tribal nations in Oklahoma today, honoring the Comanche, Cheyenne and Arapaho, Choctaw, Ponca, and Wichita and Affiliated Tribes equivalent to the Star-Spangled Banner. The songs are connected to the honoring of Native veterans—past, present and future—and provide an opportunity to learn how music, language, community and service intersect.
"By the Dawn’s Early Light: Oklahoma Tribal Flag Songs" is made possible with support from Getty through its Museum Interpretation initiative.
First Americans Museum
Every week through Jan 04, 2027.
Sunday: 11:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Monday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Wednesday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Friday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Sunday: 11:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Monday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Wednesday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Friday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
First Americans Museum
659 First Americans BlvdOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73129
405-594-2100
info@famok.org