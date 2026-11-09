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Capitol Insider Conversations: Midterm Elections Breakdown

Capitol Insider Conversations: Midterm Elections Breakdown

Join KGOU's Dick Pryor and Quorum Call's Shawn Ashley, hosts of KGOU podcast and radio show Capitol Insider, for a conversation about the data, trends and results of Oklahoma's 2026 midterm elections. The discussion takes place on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 6:30 p.m. at Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City. RSVP and submit your questions here: https://forms.gle/Q7rbgvxX86MyMFpM9

Full Circle Bookstore
06:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 11 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

KGOU Radio
(405) 325-3388
www.kgou.org
Full Circle Bookstore
1900 NW Expressway, Suite 135
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73118
405.842.2900
customerservice@fullcirclebooks.com
https://fullcirclebooks.com/