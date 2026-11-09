Capitol Insider Conversations: Midterm Elections Breakdown

Join KGOU's Dick Pryor and Quorum Call's Shawn Ashley, hosts of KGOU podcast and radio show Capitol Insider, for a conversation about the data, trends and results of Oklahoma's 2026 midterm elections. The discussion takes place on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 6:30 p.m. at Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City. RSVP and submit your questions here: https://forms.gle/Q7rbgvxX86MyMFpM9