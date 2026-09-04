Career Center Pop-Up Event @ Belle Isle Library - Hosted by OKC HR Society

Do you know how to find a job in 2026?

OKC Human Resources Pros are coming to a library near you this fall to provide job search hacks!

We developed hands-on, interactive, activities that will help you build your job search and interviewing skills.

This is a come-and-go event with Human Resources (HR) professionals onsite to help.

Have you been wanting to ask why your resume never gets selected or what you are doing wrong in an interview? Now is your chance.

This event is for anyone looking for a job in 2026.

Table 1: Create & improve your resume

Activities: Build your Skills & Fill in the blank resume

Table 2: Where to apply in 2026

Activities: Application Trivia Game & Leave with a List

Table 3: Interview Prep

Activities: Let go of bad interview experiences discussion & Mock Interviews

Table 4: Workplace Professionalism

Activities: The workplaces always changes & that's ok! & Choose your own Adventure

Table 5: Ask HR Anything...job related

Activities: Ask HR Anything & Q& A with a Hiring Manager & What Recruiters really look for