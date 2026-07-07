Presented in partnership with Oscilloscope Laboratories, CatVideoFest 2026 is a compilation of the latest and best cat videos culled from countless hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and classic internet powerhouses. Screening only in theaters across the US and around the world, CatVideoFest is a joyous communal experience for animal lovers everywhere. Each year, local theaters partner with nearby cat-focused charities, animal welfare associations and shelters alike — a portion of ticket proceeds from every show goes directly to local cats in need!