Celebrate the opening of Oceanarium at Science Museum Oklahoma!
Celebrate the opening of Oceanarium at Science Museum Oklahoma!
Celebrate the opening of Oceanarium at Science Museum Oklahoma with the schleich® Ocean Heroes Make & Take Event, where kids can create their own mini aquatic habitat featuring a schleich® figurine to take home. Families can enjoy hands-on creativity, ocean conservation activities, and 20% off schleich® products on July 25.
Science Museum Oklahoma
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Schelich
Science Museum Oklahoma
2020 Remington PlaceOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73111
4056026664