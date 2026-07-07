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Celebrate the opening of Oceanarium at Science Museum Oklahoma!

Celebrate the opening of Oceanarium at Science Museum Oklahoma!

Celebrate the opening of Oceanarium at Science Museum Oklahoma with the schleich® Ocean Heroes Make & Take Event, where kids can create their own mini aquatic habitat featuring a schleich® figurine to take home. Families can enjoy hands-on creativity, ocean conservation activities, and 20% off schleich® products on July 25.

Science Museum Oklahoma
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Schelich
Science Museum Oklahoma
2020 Remington Place
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73111
4056026664
sciencemuseumok.org