Central Oklahoma Ballet Theatre presents Mythos, an all-original contemporary ballet exploring the myths, fables, and legends that have shaped human beings across cultures and centuries. The evening features seven world-premiere works from a distinct roster of choreographers, each interpreting the enduring power of story and its hold on how we understand ourselves, each other, and the world. Performances are Saturday, August 8th at 2pm and 7pm at the University of Oklahoma's Reynolds Performing Arts Center in Norman. Tickets are $13.