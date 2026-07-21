Central Oklahoma Ballet Theatre Presents "Mythos"
Central Oklahoma Ballet Theatre Presents "Mythos"
Central Oklahoma Ballet Theatre presents Mythos, an all-original contemporary ballet exploring the myths, fables, and legends that have shaped human beings across cultures and centuries. The evening features seven world-premiere works from a distinct roster of choreographers, each interpreting the enduring power of story and its hold on how we understand ourselves, each other, and the world. Performances are Saturday, August 8th at 2pm and 7pm at the University of Oklahoma's Reynolds Performing Arts Center in Norman. Tickets are $13.
Reynolds Performing Arts Center
13
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Central Oklahoma Ballet Theatre
info@okdance.org
Reynolds Performing Arts Center
560 Parrington OvalNorman, Oklahoma 73019
(405) 325-4101
sbent@ou.edu